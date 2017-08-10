Suburbs to open assault in Gold Cup against Rovers

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-It’s done, sealed, delivered. Khomasdal outfit FNB Western Suburbs will open their campaign in the lucrative South African Provincial Gold Cup when they welcome the visiting Kwazulu/Natal outfit Go Nuts College Rovers in Windhoek on the 7th of next month.

Walter Don’s fired-up charges have been pitted in Group-D alongside Boland and Western Province representatives IMT Sishen, as well as GO nuts College Rovers.

Suburbs are Namibia’s representatives in the highly rated provincial club rugby championship under the auspices of the South African Rugby Union (SARU) in the marathon mini-league format tourney that stretches over two months.

Although Suburbs finished as runners-up in the just-ended Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) premier league, the Khomasdal outfit qualified by virtue of being the second best placed non-university team, as tournament organisers do not allow the participation of varsity teams – hence the grounding of the undisputed Namibian champions: Unam Rugby Club.

The green and white striped outfit confronts Boland’s yet to be identified representative in their second match away from home a week later, before playing hosts to IMT Sheshen on September 23.

Suburbs will return to their happy hunting grounds when they go shoulder to shoulder with their yet to be named opponents from Western Province across the Orange River month-end to complete their assignment in the opening round of matches.