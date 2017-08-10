No stone will be left unturned against Comoros – Mannetti

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Maintaining untainted dominance, dominating ball possession and taking their every chance in front of goal are the ingredients needed to propel the Brave Warriors to victory against Comoros on Sunday, coach Ricardo Mannetti strongly believes.

Speaking during a press conference in the capital yesterday, where he announced a 20-men squad to face the islanders this Sunday in Moroni for their 2018 African Nations Championships (CHAN) first leg qualifier, Mannetti said his charges’ overall tactical ability should be enough to carry them past Comoros this weekend.

Unlike their previous opponents, Zimbabwe and others, Mannetti said Comoros does not pose a massive threat and should not prove too much to handle on Sunday, but he was however quick to caution that they will not take anything for granted, as a positive result away from home is the prime objective.

“Comoros are not a ball-playing team. They love to play on the second ball and play more on emotions, but I believe we can control that threat and dominate. It’s the first leg, so we will use it well to get the goals we need in order to avoid unwanted pressure in the second leg here at home. They are not an easy side and anything can happen and that’s why we will go there well prepared,” said the 2015 Cosafa Cup winning gaffer.

Mannetti has made only one change to the travelling team that won in Zimbabwe recently, with injury forcing goalkeeper Lodyt Kazapua out. He will be replaced by Charles Uirab.

Captain Stigga Ketjijere, Petrus Shitembi and Oswaldo Xamseb made the team, having recovered from niggling injuries, while in attack Hendrick Somaeb is expected to lead the line once again, supported by Itamunua Keimuine, Muna Katupose and Mapenzi Muwanei.

The team will charter an Air Namibia plane on Saturday morning to Moroni before meeting Comoros on Sunday 15h00 (14h00 Namibian time) at the Stade de Moroni in Moroni. The second leg will take place at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 15h00 on Sunday, August 20.

The team is as follows: Goalkeepers: Charles Uirab, Edward Maova. Defenders: Tiberius Lombard, Charles Hambira, Ferdinand Karongee, Riaan Hanamub, Larry Horaeb, Edmund Kambanda. Midfielders: Stigga Ketjijere (captain), Dynamo Fredericks, Oswaldo Xamseb, Immanuel Heita, Benyamin Nenkavu, Petrus Shitembi, Absalom Iimbondi. Strikers: Itamunua Keimuine, Hendrick Somaeb, Roger Katjiteo, Mapenzi Muwanei and Muna Katupose.