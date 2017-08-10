Legendary Freddie Roach tips Imms for greatness

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-American Hall of Fame boxing trainer, the legendary Freddie Raoch has tipped local trainer and matchmaker Imms Moses for greatness, saying the young Namibian’s fervour, focus and willingness to learn from the world’s best is inspiring.

Having first met and worked with Moses when Namibia’s triple world champion Julius ‘Blue Machine’ Indongo iced Russia’s Eduard Troyanovsky with a vicious left hook 40 seconds into the first round to capture the IBF world title, Roach said he took note of Moses’ unbridled desire for greatness, and with the amount of focus he displays, Raoch believes the Namibian can reach the peak of his career.

In a voice recording shared with New Era Sport yesterday, Moses – speaking from his base in Los Angeles where Indongo is preparing to face Terence Crawford in their full unification bout on August 19 in Nebraska – the young trainer said he was humbled by the encouraging words of Roach and will continue to heave to greater heights through hard work.

“This is a man I highly look up to and it has been a real pleasure to meet and learn a lot of basics from this great legend. Roach is a humble man who is always willing and ready to teach. Today (Wednesday) he gave me some training gloves and various boxing protective gear for training as a gift and as an encouragement for me to keep working hard and help my country produce more world champions,” said Moses, the younger brother of Namibia’s former WBA world champion Paulus ‘The Hitman’ Moses.

Roach is widely regarded as one of the best boxing trainers of all time. He is the enduring boxing coach of the eight-division world champion, Manny Pacquiao, five-time and four-division world champion Miguel Cotto, former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez, Jr, former junior welterweight champion Amir Khan, and a horde of others.