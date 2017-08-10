Husab Marathon again a resounding success

Staff Reporter

Swakopmund-The 3rd annual Husab Marathon took place on Saturday near the beautiful Namib Naukluft Park on the Husab Access Road close to Arandis. More than 829 people entered the different categories, making this year’s event the biggest since its inception.

Nelson Kandungua was the overall winner of the Husab Marathon finishing the 42km race in a time of 2:13:01 to walk away with the N$10,000 cash prize. Leena Ekandjo from Nampol won the ladies open 42km race, finishing in 2:57:41.

Other winners from the 10km race include Kefas Kandjaslili Kandjaslili, as well as Ottilie Kaunapawa Aimwata.

Speaking after the race Erongo Governor and patron of the Husab Marathon Cleophas Mutjavikua noted the importance of the Husab Marathon, saying it creates a platform to integrate Swakop Uranium employees and their families into the communities of the region and the country as a whole.

Mutjavikua said Swakop Uranium through its Foundation assists the national agenda and priority issues of government through employment creation and social responsibility projects, such as the marathon.