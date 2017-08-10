Harley-Davidson give-away draws huge biker excitement

Donna Collins

The rumblings of Harley-Davidson motorcycles were heard far and wide from the Nictus Giga Showroom last Saturday, when a group of riders showed up at the exciting first ever handover of a Harley-Davidson to the winner of the Samsung ‘3G Mobile’ lucky draw competition.

Over 15 HOG Namibia (Harley Owners Group) straddled their gleaming ‘steeds’ in full riding gear to support this first time prizing-giving event, which was a sight to behold.

Harley-Davidson Windhoek (M&Z) was present to hand over the key to the coveted black Harley-Davidson Street 750, valued at N$102,000. Winner Franz de Witt was the envy of all as his name was drawn from five finalists out of 430 entrants who entered the competition countrywide.

Participants had to purchase any Samsung cellphone to the value of N$5,000 from ‘3G Mobile’ distributors.

The Harley had been on display at Nictus for the duration of the competition, which started earlier this year, and was a dream come true for Franz, who collected the bike from the dealership this week.

Meanwhile, on that day Nictus had invited HOG Namibia to participate in the occasion and by so doing attract more people to the prize-giving.

Adding to the hype of the lucky draw the Harley riders doubled up with some charity work and raised funds for the SPCA.

From 09h00 to 12h00 they offered the public a thrilling pillion ride through town. Reinhard Redecker (chairperson HOG Namibia) organised the members for this occasion, and between them they raised around N$4,000 for the SPCA animal shelter.

It is estimated that there are over 400 Harley Davidson owners in Namibia, and with the recent opening of the prestigious M&Z Harley-Davidson showroom that import their models directly from the USA, the number of Harley riders on our streets is increasing weekly.

Furthermore, the HOG Namibia chapter is the largest Harley club in the country, having also been involved in the organisation of the four-day Skeleton Coast Rally, held for the second year in Swakopmund where the largest gathering of 407 Harleys descended.

HOG Namibia falls under the world body of Harley owners group who have their seat in America.

The Skeleton Coast Rally, first held in 2015, has seen a rising popularity of an event that is becoming one of the highlights of the Harley-Davidson calendar in Southern Africa.