Bidvest equips learners with some basic tools

Edgar Brandt

Windhoek-Bidvest Namibia, in collaboration with subsidiary Waltons, visited Bet El Primary School in Katutura on Monday to hand over a gift of much-needed stationery to the school’s nearly 800 learners. The donation comprises 800 erasers – one for each learner – and 500 stationery packs.

“The current financial crunch has compelled everyone to tighten their belts and forego some of the things we have taken for granted in the past,” said Andrea Calitz, corporate public relations and media liaison of Bidvest Namibia.

“Yet for many schools in less fortunate areas, this means going without basic educational amenities.”

“Bidvest Namibia is committed to creating opportunities, growing people and unlocking potential for the people of Namibia,” she continued.

“Education is one of the most vital tools to building a brighter future for every child. That is why, in these tough times, we believe that we have a responsibility to come alongside the Department of Education to do our bit to ensure that no learner goes without the basic tools he or she needs to learn.”