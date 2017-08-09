Shoplifter arrested for escaping from custody

John Muyamba

Rundu-Natalia Ngoma, 34, who was re-arrested last Thursday for escaping from lawful custody after she was taken in for stealing orange juice worth N$6, which she gave her baby of less than a year old to drink in Shoprite was denied bail in the Rundu Magistrate Court on Monday.

Natalia’s case was remanded to August 10 for the continuation of trial and she was remanded in custody as she is charged with escaping from lawful custody, a very serious offence. Her twin babies were handed to her family.

Natalia was taken into police custody on Thursday for shoplifting after security footage from Shoprite showed her taking juice, which she gave to her baby. Staff from the retail shop reported her to the police at Rundu Police Station, where officers took her in for questioning and intended to release her with a warning, but she escaped and was later the same day re-arrested.

Last Thursday she spent a night in police custody with her twin babies in a special room. Natalia appeared before Magistrate Helen Olaiya while Helvy Gorases prosecuted.