It’s time for DHPS bazaar

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The organisation is in full swing already and excitement is rising in anticipation of a motion-packed day at the Deutsche Hohere Primerschule (DHPS) annual bazaar next Friday.

The event, one of the highlights if not the highlight on the DHPS annual calendar, has been themed “DHPS in Motion” this year.

What is offered?

– Great game and fun stalls:

In addition to flying swings, bull riding, surprise pools, ketty shooting and can throwing, there are many more great game stalls for our big and small visitors.

Whether setting new records on the climbing wall, or joining the sky fall, a high-fly fairground ride – for adrenaline junkies, the DHPS bazaar is the place to be.

– All sorts of mouth-watering treats for visitors:

Smoothies, ice cream, steaks and braai, pizza and of course cakes at the popular cake stall will be on offer again.

– As from 18h00, the Novum Bar will be open:

In a stunningly decorated school café, wine, sparkling wine and freshly prepared sushi can be enjoyed in a stylish ambience.

– School disco:

Younger learners will take to the dance floor from 17h00 to 19h00, the entrance fee is N$20.

From 19h00 – 24h00 the older learners will celebrate in the auditorium under the motto of “…”. Entrance fee: advance ticket sale N$70 – (incl. N$30 bazaar entrance fee), evening box office N$50 – (plus N$30 bazaar entrance fee).

The doors open from 11h00-22h00, all stalls are open from 11h00 – 17h00 (or while supplies last). Like last year, an entrance fee of N$30 will be charged until 17h00, which can be redeemed in coupons; as from 17h00 an entrance fee of N$30 applies.

Meanwhile last Thursday the Grade 3-6 learners of DHPS had the opportunity to listen to the Namibian National Symphony Orchestra (NNSO) under the direction of renowned South African conductor Alexander Fokkens.

Enrico Palascino guided the learners through the musical programme and together with the musicians, who performed compositions by Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy, Stamitz and Williams, inspired the imagination of the young audience.

For Gabriella Smuts it certainly was a very special morning – which other Grade 4 learners can ever say that he/she has conducted the national orchestra? But with a humorous and entertaining expert like conductor Fokkens at her side, who enthused and captivated the young audience, nothing could go wrong.