Arrested Zim expatriate denied bail

John Muyamba

Rundu-Rundu Town Council employee Sithembinkosi Nonthando Moyo, 32, a Zimbabwean national was arrested on Sunday on a charge of contravening section 30 of the Immigration Act by conducting business, contrary to the conditions of her employment permit was denied bail in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court.

Moyo’s case was remanded to September 11 for further investigations and she was ordered to remain in custody as the State opposed granting her bail, fearing she might interfere with police investigations.

Moyo was employed in 2010 by RTC as an environmental health officer and is currently the head of the public and environmental health division within RTC. She is alleged to have been doing other private business on the side, which contravened the terms of her work permit.

Moyo yesterday appeared before Magistrate Sonia Samupofu, who denied her bail. Emma Mayavero represented the State and Johannes Kandjimi acted as interpreter.