Applications for Chevening scholarships now open

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Chevening Secretariat is accepting applications for UK Government scholarships to study in the UK in 2018/2019.

Applications for Chevening Scholarships are open between August 7 and November 7, 2017, with applications to be submitted via www.chevening.org/apply. Namibia will be able to send around ten scholars. Two of these scholarships will be offered jointly by Chevening and Petrofund.

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals with demonstrable leadership potential who also have strong academic backgrounds. The scholarship offers full financial support for future leaders to study for any eligible master’s degree at any UK university whilst gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural events.

There are more than 1,500 scholarships on offer globally for the 2018/2019 academic year, representing a significant investment from the UK Government towards developing the leaders of tomorrow.

The call for new applicants follows the selection of ten scholars from Namibia who won an award to study at a UK university this year. One scholar is jointly funded by Chevening and Petrofund.

The scholars will depart for the UK end of August, early September 2017.

Chevening scholarships are the UK Government’s global scholarship programme, funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and partner organisations. The scholarships support study at UK universities – mostly one year taught master’s degrees – for individuals with demonstrable potential to become future leaders, decision-makers and opinion formers.

Chevening began in 1983 and has developed into a prestigious international awards scheme. Chevening scholars come from over 160 countries and territories worldwide (excluding the USA and the EU), and more than 1,500 scholarships were awarded in 2017/2018. There are over 48,000 Chevening alumni around the world who comprise an influential and highly regarded global network.

The name ‘Chevening’ comes from Chevening House in Sevenoaks, Kent – currently the joint official residence of the UK’s Foreign Secretary.