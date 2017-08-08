Two boys killed in gravel road accident

Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop-Two boys, aged five and nine, respectively, died after a car plunged into motionless vehicles along the Klein Aub-Rehoboth gravel road last Friday.

One of the two parked vehicles had a flat tyre, and the occupants were trying to fix the tyre when a third vehicle rammed into the stationary vehicles, killing the two boys.

The five-year old boy who died on the spot has been identified as Sonet Schuster, while the nine-year-old boy who died later in hospital has been identified as Joanely Rooinasie.

Although details are not yet clear as to how exactly the accident happened, Hardap regional crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Eric Clay suspects the boys were standing near or on the road waiting for the tyre to be repaired, when the vehicle rammed into them.

“At this stage the details are not yet known, but we suspect that the people disembarked from the car and stood on the road to wait for the tyre to be fixed, but we can only get full details through witness statements,” he said.

He also indicated that no one has been arrested in connection with the accident, saying it is difficult as it was on a gravel road and police were busy investigating whether there was any negligent driving before any arrests are made.

“No one is arrested yet, we are still investigating if there was any negligence before we can make any arrests,” he said.

In another incident, two people burned beyond recognition after a house here caught fire in the early hours of Sunday. The two deceased are only known to be male and female, but have not yet been identified. The cause of the fire is also yet to be established at this stage.