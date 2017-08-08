Query: Minister of Agriculture, where did the money go that was allocated for building dams and toilets in rural areas? We know that the European Union gave the government millions of euros

Response: The Ministry Agriculture, Water and Forestry wishes to respond to the SMS as follows:

It is a fact the European Union provided financial support to the Water Supply and Sanitation Sector amounting to N$111.963 million and such handover was publicly announced through television and through print media.

These funds, although received by the Minister of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, are availed for the water and sanitation sector and not for the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry alone.

That means that all ministries and agencies that are implementing water and sanitation related projects are able to benefit from such funds. The key ministries and agencies that are identified include the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, Ministry of Urban and Rural Development as well as the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry.

It was therefore necessary upon receipt of the funds to work out modalities of allocating such funds amongst the key implementing ministries. As a result, an Inter-Ministerial Water and Sanitation Planning and Finance Committee (IMWSPFC) was put in place to facilitate the development of institutional plans which were later evaluated and priority activities agreed upon which formed the basis for budgetary allocation to each institution.

Such plans have been shared with the permanent secretaries of the various ministries that are involved, and are being finalised to be presented to the sector ministers during the first week of August to kick off full implementation.

Therefore, in summary, the money did not go anywhere, it is available, and was only awaiting the finalization of the required plans of implementation.

There was no provision of the construction of dams but part of the funds are allocated to water supply as well, mainly for the installation of the boreholes which are also part of the plans discussed above.

