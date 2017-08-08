Kalkrand man held over wife’s murder

Selma Ikela

Windhoek-The body of a 49-year-old woman was discovered a day after she was reportedly killed by her husband in the Kalkrand area on Friday morning. The deceased woman has been identified as Anna Scott.

The suspect, the victim’s husband Hermanus Scott, was arrested and appeared in Mariental Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where he was denied bail. The case was then postponed to October 3.

Nampol spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi said Scott was badly assaulted and allegedly killed by her 53-year-old husband after an argument on August 2 at an unknown time at the farm where they lived.

Hardap regional crime investigations coordinator Eric Clay alleged that the incident happened while the couple was under the influence of alcohol. Clay told New Era the husband, who is employed at the farm, wanted to commit suicide after the incident and shared this by sending a text message to his sister, claiming he was “tired of life”.

The sister related this to her uncle, who is also employed at the farm, and the uncle sent his son to go check on Scott. Clay said after Scott was found by his relatives he revealed that he had killed his wife. Her body was then discovered in a cabin.

In unrelated matter in Khomas Region, a 52-year-old woman was raped by a 29-year-old man. The police have opened case of housebreaking, rape and assault through threatening against the suspect.

The incident happened on Friday at an unknown time in Ombili, Windhoek. Shikwambi alleged the suspect unlawfully and intentionally broke into the complainant’s room and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

The police in Windhoek have also opened an inquest docket after Likando Eric Matengu reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with a 9mm Norinco pistol. Matengu’s body was found in Matshishi Street at Otjomuise. “The motive is not known and there was no suicide note left”, Shikwambi noted.

The police in //Karas Region have opened a case of culpable homicide after an Italian national died when the vehicle in which she and three other women were travelling overturned. The deceased was identified as Ingrid Simona Ungaro, 37, who died at the scene. The accident happened on Friday at 09h30 at about 50 km on the C13 Helmerinhausen when the driver, 46, lost control of the vehicle.