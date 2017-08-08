‘Desert Storm’ ready to steamroll over Rabisa

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Sakaria ‘Desert Storm’ Lukas is upbeat ahead of his title defense as the Namibian boxers hopes to improve his WBO world rating with an eye firmly fixed on the top 5.

Lukas was rated No 6 by the WBO in June and has moved up a notch to No 5 last month when the July ratings were released.

The undefeated WBO Africa Featherweight champion goes toe to toe with Ugandan challenger Mudde Ntambi Rabisa on the 9th of next month in one of the most appetising bouts on the menu at the upcoming MTC Sunshine Promotions ‘No Mercy Part 7’ bouts.

“I am pleased by the new ratings, Number 5 is a very solid position to be in and this is encouraging to be highly rated in such a highly competitive division.

“I will continue working hard and I’m now firmly focused on my next opponent. We invite the fans to come in large numbers, because world class boxing will be on display once again,” boasted a delighted Lukas.

Tickets for the bout are on sale for N$200 apiece, while a VIP table seating 10 persons goes for N$10,000. Boxing fans are advised to secure their tickets soon as possible as seats in the venue are limited. The fight is proudly sponsored by MTC.