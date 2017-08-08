Date for league kickoff yet to be finalised… NPL sets the wheels rolling

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Affiliates of the troubled Namibia Premier League (NPL) converged in Windhoek on Saturday to finalise the drafting of its revamped constitution, which also served as a follow-up to a previous gathering on possible amendments to the league’s fragile constitution.

The meeting was specifically convened to finalise inputs to the draft constitution, which will guide the functions of the NPL as soon as it gets through all approval stages.

The NPL issued a press release afterwards announcing to the football loving public that delegates from member clubs have adopted the new draft constitution, including the rules and regulations, which are now ready for approval by the NPL Board of Governors.

Delegates agreed to convene a Board of Governors meeting later today, where the constitution, rules and regulations will be approved before they are submitted to the NFA executive committee for ratification and endorsement.

The gathering will also decide on the way forward for the NPL, notably it will set a date for the much-anticipated congress to endorse the revised constitution, rules and regulations, and to elect a new leadership, including a decision as to when league activities resume.

Present at the meeting were two FIFA representatives, Sebastian Neuf and Nic Coward, who assisted delegates in the discussion of the much-avoided issue of club licensing.