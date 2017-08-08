Crime briefing: Narraville service station robbed

Roland Routh

Windhoek-Six unknown suspects, five armed with pistols and one with a knife all wearing masks stormed into the shop at Total Service Station in Narraville, held the employees at gunpoint and demanded money between 21h30 and 22h30 on Sunday evening, the police reported in the weekly crime briefing.

According to police spokesperson Inspector Pendukeni Haikali, the suspects made off with N$54,000 in cash from the safe and the till, a CCTV camera box and remote controls, one Toshiba laptop and a bundle of keys.

A white Toyota Corolla was seen in the vicinity of the service station during the robbery, but no further details could be obtained and it is not clear whether it was the get-away vehicle. So far police investigations have not turned up anything and the regional crime investigation coordinator of the Erongo Region, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, is asking for the public’s assistance in the matter.

Detective Inspector Ashikoto can be contacted with any information on the robbery at 081-25545504.

The Western Bypass has claimed yet another victim. According to the police, Juandre Cock, 26, died instantly when he lost control of his vehicle near the Rocky Crest Bridge on the B1 Road and it overturned at about 00h30 on Monday morning.

In Tsumeb’s Kuvukiland informal settlement a 16-year-old girl was raped in the bushes at around 20h00 on Saturday evening. According to the police, the victim was in the company of her friend when the suspect approached them and asked to talk to her in private. When she refused he pulled her into the bushes and threatened her with a knife. The suspect was arrested and appeared in court yesterday.

The police at Outapi have opened an inquest docket after the body of 49-year-old Konis Vainer was found in his kraal at Ontokolo Village on Saturday at about 13h00. The deceased allegedly suffered from high blood pressure. A post mortem will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.

Four suspects, Jan van der Vyfer, 35, Patricious Alerilwe, 47, Max Moalusi, 54 and Matheus Erike Oxurub 57 years old respectively, were arrested on Sunday morning at about 00h24 on the B2 Road about 10km from Swakopmund to Arandis after they were found in possession of four oryx carcasses and two springbok carcasses during a police operation.

According to the police, the animals were poached in the Namib Naukluft National Park. The suspects are to appear in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court today on a charge of Illegal hunting of huntable game without a permit. The shotgun used in the hunt was confiscated. The value of the meat is still to be determined.

A 67-year-old man was arrested after he shot a 51-year-old woman in her left leg and also a 73-year old woman in her right arm with a Makarov pistol on Saturday night at around 22h00 at Olukolo Village while attending a wedding ceremony, the police reported.

The police at Oshikango are investigating a case of culpable homicide after 25-year-old Jona Jeremia died on the spot when he was hit by a car on the Omafo/Omungwelume Road at Ohaingu Village on Saturday night at around 22h00. According to the crime report, the victim was crossing the road when the incident occurred.