Let’s train plumbers, electricians and hairdressers

John Muyamba

Rundu-Higher Education, Training and Innovation Minister Dr Itah Kandjii-Murangi says Namibia would not be able to attain the dvelopment goals articulated in Vision 2030 if the country does not train artisans such as builders, auto mechanics, plumbers, electricians and hairdressers who are the people needed to grow the national economy.

Kandjii-Murangi said this during her keynote address at the Rundu Vocational Training Centre (RVTC) on Friday, when 168 graduates were awarded their Level 3 certificates in either auto electric, auto mechanics, bricklaying and plastering, general electric, plumbing and pipe fitting, joinery and cabinet making or office administration.

“It is with this notion that we believe the Rundu VTC has an important role like other VTCs to deliver accessible, equitable and quality training to our young people. In recognition of the contributions of the RVTC in the past, I have no doubt that the centre has proven itself to be one of the reliably consistent and focused training providers in our country,” she said.

“Based on the centre’s vision of being the sort-after VTC the evidence is seen from today’s event and the number of graduates the centre has produced thus far.

“Graduates, you are being given a master key, indeed it has been a long journey but you have it in your hands – the skills are within you, put them to good use,” she added.

Kandjii-Murangi told the graduates that they may not immediately be absorbed by the job market but the truth is that they have it within themselves to start something for themselves.

“I always say that each of the 14 regions of our country is endowed with unique natural resources and these natural resources can be transformed into meaningful job opportunities for many of you.”

“It is you the graduates who could actually explore and see what the given natural resources are and use the skills acquired from RVTC to actually transform and turn around this product into something meaningful for yourself, family, and broadly for the greater economy,” she noted.