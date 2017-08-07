Exclusive Ladies Night lives up to its billing

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Award-winning songstress, Priscilla the Namibian Dessert Queen, let rip with an amazing performance during the Exclusive Ladies Night event last Friday night.

With the event compromising four special shows in one night, Priscilla opened the first show at The Avenue Café, Lounge and Restaurant, performing three songs from her album Juicy, and two cover songs, including the hit song by Aretha Franklin titled Respect.

She also spoke at the inspirational segment titled ‘Woman ship – power, position, resilience and recovery’. She held a motivational talk with the ladies about her ‘Love Yourself campaign’. She advised the ladies to love themselves first before anyone else.

Priscilla discussed how she went through a hurtful divorce after being married for quite sometime, but ended up finding love again.

During the two glittery shows ladies were taken on a real treat when being served drinks by muscled shirtless men.

Later the night the event continued at the National Independent Memorial Museum Restaurant, where ladies were treated to a sumptuous dinner, looking out on the beautiful Windhoek from a majestic 360 degrees view.

The event closed with the heavy after-party at Chopsi’s Bar where the Afroberries – DJs Alba and Maggz –spun the decks for the entire night.