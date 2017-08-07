Eenhana celebrates a decade of trade expo

Nuusita Ashipala

Eenhana-The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said Namibia should not be petrified of foreign investment but should rather ensure foreign investors conduct their business according to Namibia’s laws and regulations.

She said adherence to Namibia’s terms would prevent corruption, adding that it is only through fairness that trade and investment can bring relief to people by expanding wealth, creating jobs and alleviating poverty.

“Any economy that is characterized by corruption does not grow but rather goes into circles. We should therefore work with the government to ensure that we follow our laws and regulations while taking into consideration speed and effectiveness,” said Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Nandi-Ndaitwah was talking at the official opening of the 10th Eenhana Trade and Business Expo recently.

Nandi-Ndaitwah encouraged planners, business people and entrepreneurs to familiarize themselves with the political economy, adding that it has an impact on the business sector. “Planners and entrepreneurs alike must do their best to understand what is around them and beyond to ensure a successful business that will contribute to the development, peace and stability of our country,” said Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Similarly, the deputy prime minister said Namibia can only ensure growth in the business sector if it adopts a culture of networking in the country and internationally.

“It is only through being constantly exposed to new initiatives, techniques and technologies that one can truly transform your business into a successful venture.”

The deputy prime minister further said that while the AU has declared 2018 to 2028 as the decade for the youth, Namibia should prioritise the youth by investing and empowering the youth to realise their latent entrepreneurship skills.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the expo is one of the best platforms to market products and eventually ensure local development.

This year’s expo has attracted 260 exhibitors, with international exhibitors from South Africa, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.