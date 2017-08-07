Cassper Nyovest thrills patrons at Club Vibe

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Despite the event starting three hours late, hip-hop South African musician and Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) Pan-African Artist of the Year 2017 award winner Cassper Nyovest presented his latest album tour ‘Thuto’ with an impressive performance.

The event took place at a sold-out Club Vibe in Windhoek on Friday night, and continued into the early hours of Saturday.

Cassper indeed delivered what he promised during his press conference on Friday afternoon would be his “best performance ever”.

After first performing some old songs such as Ghetto and Doc Shebeleza, he moved up a few gears when he performed his most trending song Tito Boweni, which had the crowd in awe and singing along.

Revellers wanted more, throwing themselves at Cassper on the small stage.

Other songs he performed included ‘Cold Hearted’, ‘Confused’ and ‘I thought you bought it’.

Hilfa 94, a young and well-received hip-hop musician, opened the stage for Cassper, warming the show with his two songs Talking and Yashe. NAMAs Female Artist of the Year Monique English did not disappoint as well and also

delivered a dazzling performance with her songs from her debut album titled ‘Since 1994.’

With her soothing voice and moves, Monique’s performance would always go down well, which it did.

Cassper’s representative in Namibia, Knowledge Iipinge, described the event as a major success.

“It really ripped beyond our expectations. The attendance was amazing, and even for Cassper himself this was a ‘wow’ moment,” said Iipinge.

He added that they are now looking forward to other opportunities with Cassper to go beyond his music.

Cassper’s platinum selling Thuto album was released in May and hit number one on iTunes across all genres in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and many other African countries.

Musica Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, Grove Mall and Maerua Mall sold out the Thuto album in less than five hours after it was released, which contributed to the album being certified gold on the first day.

The album also reached one million streams on YouTube in five days, another one million streams on Apple Music in 13 days, went platinum in less than a month after it was released and currently remains the best-selling African album for 2017.