Acting judges appointed

The Judicial Service Commission of Namibia has announced that President Hage Geingob has appointed Mr Kobus Miller and Dr Collins Parker as acting judges of the Windhoek High Court. Acting Judges Miller and Parker have served before as acting judges and their appointment ended on March 31, 2017. They will be performing the functions of two permanent judges in the “Actions” segment of the civil stream who will be on long leave. Acting Judge Miller is appointed from July 15 to October 25, while Acting Judge Parker is appointed from September 15 to November 30, 2017.