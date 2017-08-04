Uncertainty over delayed police HQ in Omuthiya

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-The delayed completion of the Oshikoto police headquarters under construction at Omuthiya has created a cloud of uncertainty as to when the police will relocate to their new administrative centre.

Oshikoto regional commander Commissioner Armas Shivute said he could not specify when they will relocate, as the contractor is still sorting out some minor issues, but he gave assurances that major work on the project has already been completed.

The new police headquarters, which are being relocated from Tsumeb, were scheduled for completion by last September and staff members were expected to move in by November.

“Construction is currently in the final stage. We are waiting for the contractor to finish with the minor issues, that’s when we can pronounce ourselves as to when we can relocate,” said Shivute without going into details as to what has caused the delay.

Construction that started in 2014 is being undertaken by China Jiangxi International Namibia.

The facility is expected to house at least 500 staff members and will comprise a two-storey administration building, a police station with holding cells, houses for senior and married staff, a police barracks and an entertainment centre, among other amenities.

Last year Commissioner Andreas Nelumbu, responsible for procurement and logistics, was quoted as saying: “It is very difficult to give you the cost while the project is in progress, but we are aware of the estimated cost.

“There are contingencies involved whereby some avenues add components to initial project cost, or maybe there is nothing to add at all, so all these will conflict if we happen to reveal the cost now. All the information will be given at the inauguration.”

Nelumbu added that the modern police headquarters would be classified Class A, as the facility will be one of the biggest police stations in the region.

“The magnitude of a police station and the quantity of its workforce determine how a station can be classified, including the number of crimes reported and handled at the police station,” said Nelumbu at the time.