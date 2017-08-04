Thieves steal with impunity at Sibbinda

Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo-Thieves at Sibbinda in the Sibbinda Constituency of the Zambezi Region have wreaked havoc by breaking into houses to steal blankets and clothes when the owners are not home.

A member of the community policing team who spoke to New Era – on condition of anonymity -revealed that recently cases of housebreaking in the area have been on the rise. According to the source, they have reported the issue to the police in the area, but to no avail.

“The problem is that the police station is far from people and we have been told they don’t have cars. We have reported incidents to them several times. Sometimes they will come and sometimes they don’t come,” said the source, who didn’t want to be named for fear of reprisals.

The resident, however, pointed out that the community is baffled at what thieves steal when they break in.

“They don’t steal other valuable things, like generators and radios. They only steal clothes, blankets and pots. It is really amazing. What kind of thief only concentrates on stealing packed blankets and clothes, leaving radios and generators?” the source wondered.

They further stressed that they had tried to investigate, but they still have no clue as to who is behind the spate of odd housebreakings at the village. The source also mentioned that they were tipped off that some of the items were being traded for cannabis with a Zambian national in a nearby village.

“We were informed by some community members that a certain Zambian national was exchanging items for cannabis. By the time we went to look for him we found out that he had already gone to Zambia”, the source claimed.