The politics of public apologies

Apologies [for tribal and other related remarks] will not remedy the spilled milk. We should always think of the implications our mouths and actions can cause to innocent people, be it your wife and/or family. It is embarrassing. There is no difference between the Shambo Martin [son-in-law of the Ondonga royal house who apologised yesterday] and Omusati Governor Erginus Endjala. They all apologised, but are they serving any punishment? Tribalists will always remain tribalists. Apologies won’t change who they truly are. Punishing them would teach them a lesson and help groom future generations in a better way than this.

Pendukeni Kashona