The other Style Essentials

Good style is not only reserved for the fashion gurus; your outfit is the initial perception people have about you. What you wear should reflect your personality, corporate image and be appropriate for the occasion.

Style essentials for women

Let’s begin with clothing items that will make you look professional at the workplace. A pencil skirt is always a good choice for the office, it must be neither too tight or lose and the hemline should be precisely underneath your knees. Pair it with a button-up shirt or a pretty blouse. Tapered/high-waist pants are excellent for corporate events, select power colours such as black or grey. Spruce up your office attire with a silk scarf or jewellery statement.

When it comes to formal events, you can’t go wrong with a classic little black dress, also called the LBD. This dress is a timeless fashion staple; pick one with a cut and flair that suits your body shape. There are a variety of beautiful dresses that you can wear to celebratory events. Invest in a quality trench coat to place over your glamorous garments. Your coat should be an A-line design, light-weight and waterproof. A clutch purse that matches your ensemble is the standard for formal occasions.

A perfect pair of jeans flatters your figure but not at the expense of being comfortable. Jeans combined with a lovely top and heels are a signature look for semi-formal occasions, add a touch of sophistication by wearing a well-fitted blazer that compliments your silhouette. For those laid-back casual days, ballet flats, sandals, cardigans, denim jackets and floral dresses will make you look relaxed yet chic.

Style essentials for men

For men who work in the office, a button-up collared shirt in white or light blue is vital. These shirts are versatile and look presentable with navy or charcoal suits, it’s imperative that your suit fits you perfectly. A pair of black, brown or beige lace-up shoes are a safe choice for the corporate environment.

When it comes to formal events, a solid black bowtie is a classic piece that looks polished with a tuxedo. Wearing a tie is usually mandatory for official events, buy a variety of colours to mix and match with your shirts and suits. A strong leather belt is a necessity, ideally in either black or dark brown with a metal clasp. To perfectly finish off your look, wear a quality timepiece, a good watch will make you look and feel incredible.

For semi-formal shindigs, navy jeans are always a winner. Team them with a crew neck t-shirt, polo or golf shirt combined with a blazer to achieve that dapper look. If you are the adventurous type, a quality leather jacket will give you an edgy appearance. Casual occasions call for khaki pants, otherwise known as chinos; they look good with a simple t-shirt and a plaid unbuttoned shirt. Sneakers are one of the best style investments you could make; fresh kicks are versatile, sporty and comfortable.

Beauty Ndapanda is a lifestyle blogger/writer. Her articles include wellness and beauty tips to help readers look and feel their best, while her topics on introspection examine thoughts and emotional processes for navigating through life’s ups and downs. – www.beautyndapanda.com