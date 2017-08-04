The dilemma of today’s Swapo Party

Any Namibian, irrespective of their political persuasion, is entitled to be a Swapo member. Those who are 100% not Swapo members, or 99.9% up to -0% not Swapo members are welcome and qualify for leadership positions. Full-time anti-Swapo party elements are welcome to run the affairs of Swapo Party at national, regional and local authority government structures. Vilifying SWAPO at every opportune moment; flouting its constitution and mocking it publicly has become the hallmark of vibrant militancy – and a sign of being a firebrand. What or who is captured? Is it the party, the government, the leadership or the revolutionary spirit of Swapo?

Charles Mubita

Windhoek