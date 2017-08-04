Pensioners appreciate presidential visit

Selma Ikela

Windhoek-President Hage Geingob yesterday paid a surprise visit to the Katutura Old Age Home to celebrate his 76th birthday with the pensioners there.

The president was accompanied by First Lady Monica Geingos, who brought along a cake and some goodies to share with the elders.

President Geingob told the 26 elders residing at the home that instead of partying with young people, he thought he would rather come and share what he has with them. The group sang songs and wished the president well in his role as leader of the country.

A 65-year-old pensioner, Koos Drotsky, told New Era that this was the biggest surprise they ever got.

Drotsky said it was wonderful that the president took time out to come and see them and share his birthday with him.

“It’s the first time and he is the best president since independence. I hope God will keep him well and in charge of people,” the pensioner remarked.

Johannes Luendi, 84, told New Era he was also grateful and appreciative of the president’s visit. “It’s a big day to be remembered in history. It’s the first time [that a president has come to see us] and this means he is a good leader, who feels for people in Namibia.”