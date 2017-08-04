Oscar Pistorius admitted in hospital

Disgraced South African sprinter Oscar Pistorius was late yesterday rushed to hospital for medical examinations and was expected to overnight at the facility as doctors continued monitoring him. The former track star and convicted murderer was reported to have been suffering from severe chest pains. Department of Corrections spokesman Logan Maistry confirmed the news to The Associated Press. Pistorius, who is serving a six-year jail term for murdering girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013, was reportedly rushed from Atteridgeville Prison to the emergency department at Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria by ambulance, and escorted by armed guards.