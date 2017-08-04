NPL clubs to finalise constitution this weekend

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Clubs of the now-defunct Namibia Premier League (NPL) will this weekend converge in the capital to put the final touches to their draft constitution, which will then early next week be sent to the Namibia Football Association (NFA) for the final stamp of approval.

Last month the clubs scrutinized, reviewed and provided an avalanche of inputs into their outdated constitution and come tomorrow the clubs will again meet to wrap up the process with the assistance of various officials from Fifa and the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL).

“So far everything has been going fine and the teamwork and team spirit amongst members of the various clubs is commendable. One can finally see that everyone is on the same page and we are all striving for one goal, which is to see football starting. This weekend we expect the process to go smoothly without any problems and with the assistance of our Fifa and PSL partners, I don’t really foresee any delays or hiccups,” said Young African chairman Mali Ngarizemo.

As agreed with the NFA, the NPL is expected to finalise the constitution this weekend and further push to adopt it not later than August 19.

Furthermore, the NFA’s instruction was that the NPL must also ensure that a new and substantive leadership for the league be elected not later than September 9.