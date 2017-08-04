North braces for Tjaronda’s collections

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Northern-based designer, Luise Tshilongo Tjaronda, will host her first solo fashion show tonight under the theme, African and Morden Wear.

The purpose of the event at the Rocha Hotel & Restaurant in Oshakati is to promote the designer’s new clothing line, Luise Ndayolo Wetu (LNW).

Tjaronda, a determined designer, who started sewing in 2014, promises to showcase a variety of different creatively done collections in different colours.

She is showcasing three collections with the first round of African Print, followed by ready to wear and modern garments, and end with evening gowns.

The event also features top northern artists such as Killer Stars, Boet and Omfaly.

Tjaronda says she aims to grow bigger in the fashion industry.

“I want to venture into other markets apart from just the Namibian market. Basically I want my business to go global and for my designs to be worn by everyone,” she says with determination.

Her future plans are first to establish her brand in Namibia before tapping markets elsewhere.

She wants to have a couple of shops around Namibia and then eventually go beyond the borders, but she is taking things step by step.

“You can’t build a mansion without a proper foundation,” she says.

The style of her designs is ready to wear, funky, trend-setting and outstanding for people who want to be noticed.

Normal tickets for the event are N$50.00 and the show starts at 7 p.m. in the evening.