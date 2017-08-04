My granny prays for Geingob everyday

We respect you, President Hage Geingob. Even in hard times you decided to give to the poor yesterday in Katutura. You raised the monthly old-age pension and gave away 20 percent of your monthly salary to the poor. Paying a visit to the least thought-about members of our community, the old and frail, is touching. God bless you beyond the reach of your adversaries. My grandmother always prays for you.

Neruth Xaweb