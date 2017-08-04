John Hunter is 2017 premier potter

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-John Hunter is the winner of the Premier Award in the 2017 Bank Windhoek/Potters Association of Namibia (PAN) National Ceramics Biennale.

In the Wheelwork category Rosemarie Pretorius came in at first place with Jacqui Jansen van Vuuren second and Carola Lorck in the third place.

Deborah McCarthy came first in the Handwork category with Elke le Roux second and Anita Steyn third.

In the Sculptural category Mitchell Gatsi came in first and second place followed by Annabelle Venter in third.

Elina Bangali won the Rural Pottery category followed by Ermelda Sinvula and Feronica Mabuku in second and third place respectively. The Most Promising Beginner is Sven Obholzer and the New Signature Award goes to Carl Narib.

PAN started the initiative 15 years ago with the aim of providing a platform for local potters. The main purpose of the biennale is to encourage potters to develop and produce unique artworks.

A total of 26 entries were received this year, of which 21 came from women and five from men. Three of the participants are based in the Zambezi region while the rest come from Windhoek, Swakopmund, Mariental and Omaruru.

All of the prize-winning participants’ art works are on display at the National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN).

The participants said they were proud to be part of the 2017 Bank Windhoek/Potters’ Association of Namibia’s National Ceramics Biennale.

The initiative provided them with an opportunity to express their experience, storytelling and imagination through the medium of pottery and ceramics.

The quality and creativity of the artwork gave the judges, Alessandro Pappada and Andrea Behnsen, a challenging task in selecting the best artwork.

“The judging criteria enabled us to select both fairly and competently whilst taking into account that the experience of each artist played a role.

“It is for this reason that “New Signature” pieces and the “Most Promising New Beginner” are as important as the overall winner because this is where the future of ceramics in Namibia lies,” Behnsen said.

The National Ceramics Biennale Exhibition is currently underway at the Main Gallery of the National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN) and ends on Friday 25 August. Members of the public are welcome to visit the exhibition and all art works are for sale.