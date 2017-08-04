Industry Loop: Theatre is in your hood!

You honestly can’t be waiting for people from Windhoek to spark a theatre movement in your hood…? Are you? Really? I am frankly tired of you complaining every day that everything just happens in Windhoek.

Don’t you see the golden opportunity here? Los Windhoek se mense uit. You need to start the movement in your hood yourself!

One great example…not necessarily tied to theatre, but just of a young lad doing something for his pocket and also to the overall uplifting of the town through what he knows best…is Otjiwarongo’s Carlito!

You’re really expecting me to tell you who or what Carlito does? Nee! You’re lazy! I’ve been scolding you every Friday to learn the art of research. So do your research and find out what Carlito’s story is.

While you are on that, you don’t need the world’s money to start a small movement in your hood. The reality is, the only entertainment the majority of our mense in these towns know is to lau lau at the bar.

There are so many ways entertain yourself other than to lau lau at a bar. Not taking the thunder away from a bar; I love bars! I think bars are an incredible source of rich information for a public figure like me.

I take what I learn from the bar and plough it into my craft. But I am not confined to them! You don’t have to be confined to them. You can entertain yourself in so many mind-blowing ways.

One thing that I want to bring to you today is theatre. Now, we all have a bit of actor or actress in us. Do you remember all those Sunday school plays? Or how about that high school production where you had a role?

If you never really acted in any production, then you would’ve watched a movie, series or Telemundo of any sort.

What is stopping you from bettering what you did in the Sunday school play or that high school production? What is stopping you from doing exactly what Denzel Washington does, or even better?

You may or may not have it in you but you will only find out if you try. I am including the element of entertainment because not only can you entertain yourself and the next person with your theatrics, but if you find that you really suck at acting, you can find yourself entertained by the few that you inspired to take up the craft through a staged production.

Theatre will surprise you. It will challenge what you thought you knew. It will demand that you embrace your intellectual capacity. Yes, I want to believe that you have more to offer than the lieg stories that you like telling at the bars.

As a matter fact, take those lieg stories and turn them into a theatre production. People from Windhoek will not do it for you. People from Windhoek are busy in Windhoek with their Windhoek things. Your people need YOU to spark the flame in your hood. NSK BELIEVES IN YOU!!!

Until the next loop, we say “GMTM”!

Song of the week: Slammer: Run the whole town

Flop of the week: Mnali – Buku Buku

NSK is a professional MC. For bookings,

email naobebsekind@gmail.com or

@naobebsekind (twitter)