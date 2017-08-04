Four murder suspects want bail

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Four men who stand accused of killing Alex Maluli Mushe want to be released on bail.

According to the prosecutor Joseph Andreas the defence attorneys have indicated their interest to have their clients released on bail while awaiting trial.

“They have indicated they will approach me for a formal bail application,” he said.

Kleapas Malima 23, Kenibirth Ashipala 24, Nande Malima, 22, and Robert Shikongo, 24, all face charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and attempting to defeat the course of justice.

They have been in police custody since their arrest on May 6 following the State’s objection to them being released on bail.

The murder charge is in connection with the death of the victim Mushe.

According to the substantial charge sheet the prosecution is alleging the group in April unlawfully and with intent killed Mushe by stabbing him within the vicinity of Windhoek. Mushe died from excessive bleeding due to the stab wounds said to be inflicted on him by the suspects.

It is alleged that prior to the stabbing the group threatened and assaulted Mushe. Malima and his friends then proceeded to rob the deceased of his backpack.

The aggravating circumstances derive from the fact the group were in possession of a dangerous weapon that was used in the killing, according to the prosecution.

State prosecutor Andreas explained the that the State still opposes the idea of the accused being released on bail, adding that investigations have not yet been completed.

A photo plan and lab results are still outstanding. “There are also exhibits that that were sent to the lab for analysis,” explained Andreas.

With that said the magistrate Venessa Stanley postponed the matter to October 18 for further police investigations.