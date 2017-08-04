Exclusive outing for city’s women

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-The event comprises four special shows in one night. The first event will feature a live music performance by local songstress Priscilla, also known as Namibia’s Desert Queen, at The Avenue Café, Lounge and Restaurant.

The second event is an inspirational segment titled ‘Womanhood – power, position, resilience and recovery’ at the same venue.

The third event is at the National Independence Memorial Museum (NIMMS) Restaurant, where they will treat women to a sumptuous dinner, while overlooking beautiful Windhoek through the majestic 360 degree view.

The exclusive night out for the women comes to a banging close with an after-party at Chopsi’s Bar where the Afroberries – DJs Alba and Maggz – will spin the decks for the rest of the night.

The ladies’ edition of the Bring Down Windhoek Show is more than an entertainment event says promoter of the Bring Down Shows, James Ezimoha.

Rather it is a way of giving the women of Windhoek (by extension the women of the world), who suffer mental and physical abuse from men, a platform to reposition their minds and rejuvenate their bodies.

“The news of kidnappings, beatings and killings of women around the world has sent ears tingling, and I strongly believe that women desperately need a break! This is what we hope to achieve when over 200 women gather this Friday,” Ezimoha says.

He adds they plan a string of events for the evening including some good music, good food, cocktails and wines for the relaxation of the body.

“Only a woman can pull off womanhood. And womanhood in itself is a calling for nurturers. I believe the power of a woman goes beyond the number of bags she can juggle at a time, and her position in this world is unquestionable.

“However, it is important to remind women of their ability to be resilient, even in the face of unpleasant situations. And for those who have been at the wrong end also, recovery is a factual possibility,” Ezimoha explains.

All events start at half past six in the evening (18h30) and tickets are available for N$250.