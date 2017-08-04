DJ Shoza lands

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-From just being a humble back-up dancer and singer for top local act, Gazza, DJ Shoza has been moving places and has now teamed up with local songstress Tequila to release a massive hit single titled ‘Lombwelange’.

Since last month, the song has been making waves on Fresh FM and some other local radio stations, as well as gaining momentum on social media.

‘Lombwelange’ means tell me, and the idea of a relationship between two partners going sour inspired the lyrics.

DJ Shoza says Tequila was the right person for the song, as she has a velvet voice and undoubtedly the ability to exude the emotions in every word of the lyrics.

“I knew she was perfect for this song,” he says.

The talented young artist was pleased to hear his song has aired on local radio stations and that a number of people have also requested the link to download the trending song.

DJ Shoza – real name Sam Shafishuna Shiimi – was born and raised in the Donkerhoek residential area of Windhoek.

He says the South African musician Mshoza inspired his stage name, DJ Shoza.

Growing up as an entertainer who loved to dance and sing, he joined Gazza Music Productions in 2008 as one of Gazza’s dancers and backup vocalist.

The artist’s curiosity to explore the music industry grew into a passion to also produce beats.

He has produced for local artists like Blacksheep, Jeiyo and Tequila. Gazza, Sammy-Lee Jones and Black Coffee are among the people who inspired his music.

He says his biggest dream is to work with Black Coffee – widely considered as one of the best South African House singers.

DJ Shoza promises that this is only the start of his music career, and that music lovers can expect more from him because he will keep his fans on their toes with his latest music.