Cassper hits the city

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-South African artist and this year’s winner of the Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) Pan African Artist of the Year award, Cassper Nyovest is here to present his latest album ‘Thuto’ on Friday (tonight) at Club Vibe.

Namibian rapper, Hilifa 94, will open for Cassper while the NAMAs 2017 Female Artist of the Year, Monique English, will feature as one of the special guests alongside talented DJs such as DJ K-Bozz, DJ Chello and DJ Arthur Spuzza.

Cassper has been very busy over the past few weeks visiting Spain, Mozambique and Tanzania.

He also appeared in Lesotho last weekend and from here is off to Brooklyn, New York in the U.S. where he will perform at the One Africa Music Festival.

“It’s clear that the NAMAs Pan African Artist of the Year is [rules] the African music industry right now and that he has his eyes on the globe, but Namibia remains very close to heart.

“Thus, he promises an upper lifestyle party experience like never seen before in Namibia,” Cassper’s representative in Namibia Knowledge Iipinge says.

He adds that Cassper’s platinum ‘Thuto’ album, released in May, hit number one on iTunes across all genres in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and many other African countries.

Musica Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, Grove Mall and Maerua mall sold out ‘Thuto’ in less than five hours after its release, which contributed to the album being certified gold on the first day.

Tickets for the ‘Thuto’ Album Tour Windhoek sell for N$100 for general access and N$500 for VIPs.