Seven bakkies for seven winners

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Seven lucky Namibians each walked away with a brand new Nissan NP200 bakkie filled with groceries as winners of the WIN A RIDE campaign by Pick n Pay (PnP) Namibia – a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group.

Described as an enormous success by the PnP Marketing Manager, Victoria Moller, the campaign was initially scheduled to run from the May 29 to the July 17, but due to popularity beyond expectation, saw the extension of the closing date for entries to the July 26, 2017.

“We undermined the possible popularity of the campaign, and received much more entries than we anticipated. Through extending the closing date, we also gave more customers the opportunity to stand a chance to win these great prizes. We thank each and every PnP customer for their nonstop support, and we strive towards always bringing you valued services and great rewards,” said Moller.

Store managers from PnP Rundu and PnP Walvis Bay were thrilled to handover hampers worth N$500 to Frieda Angula, Regiina Lugambo and Ndengu Shakalunga as the winners of the PnP Facebook selfie competition for which participants had to take a selfie with Kellogg’s, Rama, Sunlight or Vaseline products, then upload it to the PnP Facebook page with #pnpwinaride. The pictures with the most likes were selected as the winners.

The seven Namibians who drove away with a Nissan NP200 bakkie, filled with groceries valued at N$3,000 are Velmarie Fisch from Keetmanshoop, Rudolf Sumseb from Tsumeb, Stephanus Valombola from Ondangwa, Marius Feris from Windhoek, Romano Routh from Swakopmund, Elmary Nella, Windhoek and Shipweya Jafet from Oshakati.

To win the Nissan NP200 bakkie with groceries, customers had to SMS their name and till slip number to 76000 from which the winners were selected via a draw audited by Deloitte. Customers had to spend at least N$200 at any PnP store to qualify for the draw.

PnP Namibia brand manager Dandago Uiras said: “Competitions like these are part of PnP’s efforts to build the communities and provide for exciting and memorable experiences for its customers.”