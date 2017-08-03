Ndeitunga promotes Indongo ahead of mega fight

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Inspector-General of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Lieutenant-General Sebastian Ndeitunga yesterday conferred the country’s triple world champion Julius ‘Blue Machine’ Indongo with another honour when he announced that Indongo has now been promoted to the rank of inspector.

Indongo, who is set to face American boxing wizard Terence Crawford in their full unification world title fight in Nebraska, USA on August 19, was a warrant officer class-II until his morale-boosting promotion yesterday.

The Namibian WBA, IBF and IBO undefeated world champion, who left yesterday afternoon for the United States to set up camp and intensify his preparations for the fight, was initially due to be promoted only next year but since he is faced with a mammoth task in the shape of Crawford, Ndeitunga saw it befitting and motivating to do it now.

Indongo’s promotion was officially announced during a short press briefing held at NamPol headquarters in the capital yesterday, where Ndeitunga further said Indongo was embarking on a national mission where he will be defending the pride of all Namibians, and hence the promotion was apt.

Crawford is an undefeated two-weight world champion and is regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. He last fought in May when he defeated Felix Diaz in New York, and holds notable victories over Ricky Burns and Yuriorkis Gamboa.

But Indongo has on multiple occasions admitted that the responsibility of representing his country and the continent at large is enough extra motivation for him to succeed on the night.

“Fighting at this level is not only about me but about my country and Africa at large. So, I have to beat Crawford for Africa and for my country. Not many African boxers get this opportunity and that’s why I have to inspire my fellow African boxers.”