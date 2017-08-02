Youth leadership candidates ready to lead

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Young candidates for the 2017 Youth Leadership Development Programme (YLDP) say they are learning a lot from the educational programme, that their minds are being sharpened and they are now ready to be the young future leaders.

Priscah Tubahome from Windhoek Vocational Training Centre (WVTC) says he is honoured to take part in this programme, as he personally cherishes every opportunity to get experience to be a better person.

“I learned that leadership is a succession of lessons, which must be lived to be understood, and we as future leaders – if we don’t have the desire to change the world, then it won’t change,” says Tubahome, adding that he has high expectations from the leadership programme and hopes it will take him to the next level.

Jessica Matheus from the University of Namibia (Unam) says with the training and community work she has done, it is such an honour for her to be part of the YLDP 2017. She adds that her skills, knowledge and attributes as a leader are now honed and she is ready to be a leader.

Katrina Ilwenya, also from Unam, says she feels privileged and lucky to have passed her interview to be part of the programme. “The programme [not only helps me to be aware] of other professions, but helps to put a smile on people’s faces with the community works and the training I am currently doing,” she says.

Sindiso Moyo from Unam says the programme is intellectually stimulating and teaches the young to touch base with the community and shapes their leadership abilities. “The programme has taught me how to relate to different kinds of people and to tolerate different views,” says Moyo.

The YLDP programme aims to train young individuals from different organisations, political parties and institutions to become great leaders. The curriculum covers ten training modules, ranging from conflict management and emotional intelligence to leadership ethics, writing skills, project management and understanding democracy, the Namibian constitution and the economy at large.

In June, as part of their first social outreach project, candidates visited the Five Rand community outside Okahandja.

The team of vibrant young leaders from various institutions spent a weekend in Okahandja, where they assisted the elderly and disabled members of the community with daily chores like doing laundry, chopping firewood, cooking, cleaning the homesteads and fetching water.

The beneficiaries of these acts expressed immense appreciation towards the youngsters and urged all members of the community, both young and old, to do the same. Currently, the candidates are being divided into small groups and are helping vulnerable children at various locations and soup kitchens around Windhoek until October.