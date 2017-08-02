The power of technology is in your hands

Tichavanashe Mupeti

From children as young as four years old (and younger!), to grandfathers and grandmothers well over 80, almost everyone is taking advantage of the wonderful technology we call smart devices.

These devices come in all sorts of shapes sizes, colours, and with a wide array of features to meet everyone’s various peculiarities. From those with very little to spare, to those with very deep pockets, most have a smart device within their price range.

For most users of smartphones and tablets, common usage of these applications lies in social networking, games, music, videos, taking photos, and exchanging phone calls. However, with these increasingly capable mini-computers in our hands, are we truly making the best use of them?

To understand just how powerful our devices are, we must know where the power lies. This power is in connection. As one looks at the enhancements of technology, one can see how almost all of them are in line with better communication.

Devices are jam-packed with technology, helping them to connect faster and stay connected longer. Cellular networks have been upgraded from basic analogue signals to 4G, with 5G technology already being demonstrated, all for faster information upload and download.

Aside from Cellular networks, devices are also making use of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, Mobile Payment, UMA (Wi-Fi calling), and various other communication technology. Bigger batteries and more efficient hardware are permitting these devices to keep users connected for longer and longer! With all this power, the question is what are we all connecting to?

The call today, is for society to take advantage of the devices they have invested in, and use them to not just to enhance their own lives, but the lives of others. If we, as a nation, embrace various services that are accessible to us thanks to these devices, we could become the difference we wish to see.

The power to make a difference, in the palm of your hands.

The Connect App is just one of many ways we as a nation could take greater advantage of the power in our hands. Developers, both young and old, are creating various small solutions to meet everyday challenges, and make your world better. In reality, the ability to make a difference is available to you, right at your fingertips.

The choice is yours, the power is in your hands.

* Tichavanashe Mupeti is a designer and mobile applications developer for Software Services at Green Enterprise Solutions.