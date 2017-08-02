Popya: with Saara Meke Amakali

Windhoek

Her foremost wish is to inspire Namibian children, especially girls that are victims of societal evils, to grow themselves and complete their studies.

“Young or old, you still have all the time to do better,” motivates Saara Meke Amakali.

Although currently successfully and happily employed by one of Namibia’s biggest group of companies, for her this is not the end of her journey.

“I am happy with what I do and looking forward to the completion of my master’s degree very soon. I desire to inspire myself more and the people around me to get the best out of themselves. All it takes is courage,” she says.

Born in the village of Emono, in the Oshikoto Region, Saara did not, when growing up, have much of the luxuries and comforts a hometown can provide.

She started her Grade 1 at Opawa Junior Secondary School in Tsumeb and later moved to Otjiwarongo with her aunt. There she completed most of her school grades.

Travelling from one town to another impacted on her as she had to adapt to new environments all the time and at the same time had to accept cultural diversities.

Saara completed her Grade 12 at the age of 16, something that people often question. “They say I am too smart, but I always tell them I want to use every moment of my life productively because time lost never comes back,” says she.

The young and motivated lass enrolled at the University of Namibia in 2012. During her university years she became a writer and had a series of articles published in a local newspaper.

“I have a vision and that vision is to tell people what they need to know to make them understand their value and give them new lenses of what to do to achieve their goals, and I believe it is only through writing that I can do it better.”

Life has also had its ups and downs for her – financial constraints having been the biggest factor. “My father passed away when I was in Grade 10 so my mother was the only person left to take care of me. There were times when I thought of giving up, but I always asked myself who will take care of my family if I give up, knowing that I am the first born?”

She completed her honours degree in industrial psychology and sociology in 2015. “There wasn’t a point in time when I had to question my field of study – I always wanted to understand people better and work with them so I definitely knew what could be best for me. I like helping people find solutions to problems that meet their specific needs.”