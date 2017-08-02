IUM cultural festival kicks-off

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-The International University of Management (IUM) launched its 15th annual cultural festival at the Palm Tree Park in Windhoek on Monday.

The opening ceremony of the five-day festival saw several cultural groups coming together to share customs and traditions, cuisine, stories and dances. Performances included various dances by local traditional groups.

The cultural festival is staged annually and this year is celebrated under the theme ‘Show Me Your Culture’. The festival is one of the most exciting and significant events on the university’s student’ calendar.

The inspiration of this festival is to create a platform, to broaden and deepen the connection and understanding of the different cultures, as well as embrace the different diversity of cultures within the IUM community.

“IUM is a culturally diverse university, meaning it has students and staff from different cultural backgrounds. The idea behind the theme is to, therefore, have all students showcase and at the same time embrace their cultures,” says IUM public relations officer Meke Nambili.

During the five days different cultural groups will perform traditional dances and showcase traditional food. Some will stages dramas while university societies will also give presentations or performances.

There are also stalls where students, staff and individuals and instances from outside are selling items, such as traditional food and drinks. Musical performances by local artists and dancing competition are also lined up.

The festival concludes with the crowning of Miss and Mr IUM 2017 on Friday at the Roman Catholic Hall in the evening. Contestants from all other IUM campuses across the country are contesting the finals. Performances by cultural groups and IUM student societies will entertain guest at the crowning. The Dogg and Sally are among the top acts scheduled to perform.