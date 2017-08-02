Indongo and team leave for USA

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Namibia’s triple world champion Julius ‘Blue Machine’ Indongo and his MTC Sunshine Team today left for the USA to set up camp and acclimatize to that country’s weather conditions as the build-up to the world’s biggest undisputed fight continues.

Indongo and his team will fly straight to Los Angeles, USA to be on time to attend the ESPN production interviews and a media dinner scheduled for Friday. On Saturday, they will attend an ESPN Fight Night at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

The team will then fly to Omaha, Nebraska to arrive there on Wednesday, August 9, and set up camp for final preparations for the fight. A public workout is scheduled for Wednesday, August 16, to be followed by a final press conference the following day, August 17.

The official weigh-in will take place on Friday, August 18, exactly one day before the massive showdown for the WBO/IBF/WBC/WBA Jnr Welterweight world titles unification bout between the undefeated Indongo and America’s pound-for-pound king Terence Crawford.

“We are happy with the way our preparations have gone so far and we leave Namibia positive and optimistic. We have made sufficient arrangements to ensure that we continue our preparations unhindered in Los Angeles and in Nebraska.

“We leave Namibia with a full team – all four of our coaches will accompany the champ and two sparring partners, Mike Shonena and Paulus ‘Hitman’ Moses. There is no turning back now – this fight is on and the venue is sold out. We are going with the WBA, IBF and IBO belts and the plan is to return with five belts and imprint Indongo’s name in the history books of boxing,” said promoter Nestor Tobias.

Headline sponsors of the MTC Nestor Sunshine Fitness and Boxing Academy, MTC also wished the Namibian champion well and encouraged him to put up a gallant display.

“We would like to take this opportunity to wish Team Indongo well. Namibia and Team Indongo have already made history just by participating in this historic undisputed fight, but they can make even more history by winning it, and we are confident they can because they hail from the Land of the Brave. On behalf of MTC and the entire 081 Nation, we wish them safe travel and we will in unity sing the Namibian national anthem before the fight and claim victory,” said MTC’s Tim Ekandjo.