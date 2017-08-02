Hollywood, so close yet so far for young local actor

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Having obtained an agent in Los Angeles in the United States of America (USA), a young local actor now stands with one foot in that country, and possibly eventually with the other in Hollywood.

“This means I can work legally in LA as soon as my O1 Visa gets approved by the American Embassy. For the time being, I will be flying down to LA for Small unpaid short films and small works,” he says. Abraham has been working hard this year and has produced a 13-episodes live television series titled Afro Space for which he selected young aspiring filmmakers from the College of the Arts (COTA), giving them the exposure and experience to by working his production.

His selection to take part in the International Talent Scout (ITS) at the Arts Convention in Orlando, Florida in the United States of America (USA) last year, opened doors for him. After trying to make and leave his marks on the international film and theatre industry for the past few years, he eventually found his way to Hollywood last year when we was absorbed in a Hollywood programme in Los Angeles (LA), a platform for international actors to network and gain knowledge and skills in LA end of last year. Now he is determined to go a step further saying having been in Hollywood is still not enough and is planning to uplift his talent. “These opportunities gives you a global understanding of the Hollywood industry and an opportunity to network with big names in the industry.”

Afro Space has basically been a learning curve for him as a filmmaker, and he is planning to definitely step up his fame for Season 2. “The show centres on a lot people in different industries making a difference and through our platform, we engage in constructive conversations that can inspire and motivate not only our youth, but anyone and everyone,” he says.

Not only that, the actor has also been working on his play titled Aspoestertjie, the musical in Namibia, an Afrikaans play, which is set to stage at the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) on November 9-11. “My main Intention behind is to use my platform and craft to give back through my mother tongue ‘Afrikaans’ and create opportunities for young actors who don’t often get the privilege to perform in their mother tongs,” he says.

Abraham seriously came onto the acting limelight when he acted as an extra in three South African soapies, 7de laan, Binnelanders and Zabalaza. A graduate from the College of the Arts (COTA) and a freelance actor, based mostly in Johannesburg, South Africa, he debuted the acting world after appearing in the Namibian theatre play, Lammie Beukes in 2014. “Basically I have always had a passion for acting since Grade 6 and after my first appearance in the public eye in the play Lammie Beukes, my confidence as an actor was stronger than ever, and having to share the stage with one of Namibia’s best actress, Hazel Hinda, and Senga Brockerhoff, as my director, was a great moment for me,” explains Abraham. After his role in Lammie Beukes he went to Johannesburg for two weeks to gain more experience and got an opportunity to act in South African soapies where he is also a freelance actor.