Weaner Competition fetches N$14 million

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-This year’s Grootfontein weaner auction was a huge success and exceeded previous records.

Agra’s Auctioneering services added another record to its repertoire when 2,155 weaner calves were sold at an average price of N$6,684, resulting in total sales of a new record of N$14,405,450 at the recent Grootfontein Weaner Competition.

The average price for weaner calves recorded on tollies was N$33.33/kg, with the highest price of 35.12/kg. Heifers recorded an average price of N$31.12/kg with the highest price of N$34.21/kg. The purchasing power was at its strongest in years, with representatives from 10 South African feedlots.

Titus Koen, Agra’s general manager for auctions, commended the quality of calves delivered to both the Grootfontein and Outjo auctions.

“The animals are of the highest quality and we congratulate the farmers on their eminent products,” he says. Reflecting on the competition, Koen further encouraged producers to contact Agra Auctioneering services and participate in the Weaner Competition to obtain full advantage of the current favourable market prices.

This year marks the sixth year that Agra is hosting the National Weaner Competition. The main sponsors are Bank Windhoek, Sanlam, Santam and Feedmaster. Co-sponsors are Marsh Namibia, Indongo Toyota, Henco Engineering, Bayer, MSD, Agribank and Powerbat Namibia. The total sponsorship for this year amounted to more than N$400,000, which will be used for various category winners at the auctions and the awarding of the national champion.

For the first time this year, Agra in collaboration with Feedmaster, also presented a weaner competition with the producer receiving a N$10 voucher for every weaner sold, redeemable when purchasing a 50 kg bag of Feedmaster feed or lick at any of the Agra branches countrywide.