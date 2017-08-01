Three die in crash on Maltahöhe gravel road

Staff Reporter

Keetmanshoop-Three men died in a horrific car accident along the Maltahöhe gravel road a few metres from Helmeringhausen.

The three died when the Toyota Hilux they were travelling in overturned, killing two of the passengers on the spot. The third died while being transported to hospital for treatment. A female passenger survived, but suffered serious injuries and was admitted to Keetmanshoop State Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Roedolf Hanse, 55, Manfred Hanse, 35, and Aoseb, 31. Their next of kin have been informed and police investigations into the incident continue. In a separate incident, a man was stabbed to death at Bethanie on Saturday afternoon for an unknown reason. It is alleged the suspect – who is still on the run – stabbed Paul Frederick Piete, 38, with a sharp object in the chest.

He was declared dead at the clinic, while the suspect fled from the scene. The police are in pursuit of the assailant. In another tragic incident, a man at Karasburg dragged his former girlfriend to a shack in Westerkim location, where he allegedly raped her in the early hours of Saturday. The suspect reportedly forced the 27-year-old woman into a nearby shack, where he had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

He has since been arrested.