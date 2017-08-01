Teen raped in Okatope

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a teenage schoolgirl. According to the police, the two were reportedly in a romantic relationship at the time of the suspect’s arrest.

Police spokesperson Inspector Panduleni Haikali said the suspect was arrested last week after the incident was reported to the police by the family. “The mother of the girl reported the case to the police, since she is under-age,” Haikali noted, adding that the 16-year-old was allegedly rapped on several occasions.

Through police investigations, it was discovered that the two had moved in together and had been living together for more than four months. It was further reported that the teen – prior to moving out of her parents’ home in Onyaanya village – had stopped attending school.

Following the arrest of the male suspect, the victim was handed back into the care of her parents as investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

In another unrelated matter, a 36-year-old woman fell prey to the caprice an ex-boyfriend, who raped her. The victim was reportedly walking home from a local cuca shop when the suspect grabbed her from behind and assaulted her before dragging her to his home in the vicinity of Ongwediva.

Upon her forced arrival at the said house, the suspect allegedly forced himself on the victim. The two are said to have been in a relation, which ended some time prior to the reported rape incident. The suspect has since gone into hiding and is yet to be brought to book.

“The suspect has not yet been arrested and police investigations are ongoing,” Haikali confirmed.