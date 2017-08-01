Swakopmund resident electrocuted

Eveline de Klerk

Swakopmund-A 28-year-old man from Swakopmund tragically died on Sunday night after he was accidentally electrocuted by a power generator.

The deceased, who lived close to the Swakopmund Airport in Mondesa, was trying to connect electrical wires from a generator when he was summarily electrocuted.

Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu in his crime briefing on Sunday told New Era that the deceased – identified as Thimotheus Liepke – had tried to connect cables from the generator to a battery without connecting the inverter to reduce the power outflow or voltage from the generator.

“Due to the strong direct voltage the deceased was electrocuted and died on the spot,” Iikuyu explained. He added that a post mortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death in due course.

Meanwhile, Nampol in the Erongo Region on Saturday arrested Walvis Bay resident Daniel Welhem for attempted murder in Tutaleni. Welen reportedly stabbed 20-year-old Mika George several times in the head after a fight over N$10 broke out between them.

George was transferred to the Windhoek State Hospital on Saturday due to the seriousness of his wounds. His condition is said to be critical. Welhem was brought before the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court yesterday in relation to the attempted murder charge.