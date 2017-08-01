Schools Netball Super League comes full circle

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-This year’s Bank Windhoek Schools Netball Super League concluded with Windhoek High School (WHS) scooping the top prize in the Under-19 age group A-division, followed by Windhoek Gymnasium as runner-up.

In what can be easily described as some of the finest netball action seen in domestic netball in recent years, the competition saw Elnatan Private School tailing in 3rd place to complete the podium spots in U/19 age group.

In the U/19 B-division, Windhoek Private School claimed top tailed by Edugate and Agri College from Grootfontein, in 2nd and 3rd places respectively. The schools league proved to be highly competitive this year with matches producing quite a few draws and closely contested encounters.

“We are proud to say that this particular venture has brought quite a new level of competitiveness to schools netball,” commented Liezel Garbers, Chairperson of the Schools Netball Super League.

“We want to thank Bank Windhoek for its support and all schools for their commitment and dedication throughout the season. At the end, all teams showed true sportsmanship, we would also want to thank all umpires, coaches and parents for supporting the Schools Netball Super League,” Garbers enthused.